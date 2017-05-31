Aberdeen High grad comes back to speak at graduation ceremony

Aberdeen High School graduate Rosanna Satterfield and proud four-year potato harvest veteran has accepted the task of sending a new crop of graduates on when she speaks at commencement exercises at her alma mater on Thursday, June 1.

Satterfield studied biology and Spanish at the University of Idaho, where she worked in a neuroscience lab, and, while serving as a teaching assistant, realized she could no longer ignore her undeniable genetic pull toward teaching and learning.

She subsequently joined Teach for America (TFA), a movement committed to giving all students access to an excellent education. As a TFA corps member, she taught high school biology, biotechnical engineering and advanced placement physics in Newark, NJ, while obtaining a Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in teaching physics. …

