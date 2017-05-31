Eight go to state from rodeo team

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls, Aberdeen and Rockland rodeo team will send eight participants to the state rodeo. the state rodeo will start Saturday, June 3, and run until Saturday, June 10. It will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.

Chance Moldenhauer will represent American Falls. He will be going to state in team roping.

Representing Rockland is Cooper …

