Lois Greenrod

Lois Elaine (Woertman) Greenrod was born June 23, 1943, and passed away on June 4, 2017.

Lois was born the fourth of six children to Carl and Elizabeth Woertman. She was educated in a Catholic school and continued to practice her religion throughout her life. Lois enjoyed bookkeeping in high school and used that skill through many jobs throughout the years.

In January of 1965 she married Gary Greenrod of Denver. They moved to California where shortly after had their first son Kenneth. Within the year they had moved to Michigan and soon came Debbie and Matthew. Her hands were full with a three, two, and a one year old. With three young children they ventured back to Colorado and moved around many times raising the children in the mountains of Colorado. In 1978 Gary came home and informed Lois they were moving to American Falls to be near friends where they finished rearing their children throughout their middle school and high school years.

Lois was employed with the City of American Falls for many years. Encountering the loss of their first son, Kenneth, in 1986 in a boating mishap, Lois and Gary then opted to move back to Denver. At the age of 56 Gary died in 1997 due to a heart attack. In 2003, another tragedy happened to Lois and Debbie when they lost Matthew to a motorcycle accident. At this time Lois retired from property management and decided to move back to Idaho to be with Debbie and family.

Lois built a home for herself and started a new job with the Power County Hospital District in the front office. She has made many dear friends along the way.

Before leaving this Earth, Lois was able to meet and hold her sixth great-grandchild. What a miracle that was for her. Her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were her life.

Lois has left behind: her daughter, Debbie (Linc) Whitnah; grandchildren, Jerrod Whitnah, Belinda (Brett) Hensley, Rochelle Whitnah, Hailey Greenrod; and six great-grandchildren, Makiah Whitnah, Kierstin, Alyssa, Waylon, RikkiLee and Grace Hensley; sisters, Phyllis, MaryAnn (Denny); brother, Wally (Leann); sisters-in-law Pat and Mary, and their families.

Lois was preceded in death by: husband, Gary; sons, Kenneth and Matthew; brothers, Dick and Don; her parents; and mother and father-in-law.

The Funeral Mass will be held, Friday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s, 352 Roosevelt St., American Falls, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Falls View Cemetery. The visitation will be Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s with the Rosary Service starting at 7 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.