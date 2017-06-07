Youth softball league starts Friday

“Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd at Wahlen Field.” This is what many of the Aberdeen youth will be singing this month. Aberdeen is excited to announce that the Aberdeen Youth Sports Association has a baseball league back in town. There are over 144 players participating this year, with ages ranging from PreK through eighth grade. The T-Ball Division has four teams, the second and third grade division has four teams, the fourth and fifth grade division has two teams, and the sixth through eighth grade division has two teams.

This league is run by volunteer director, Breann Duffin. She has an extensive background in the sport and spent every spring and summer playing softball since she was very young. She played varsity all four years in high school. During high school she earned many awards and was selected for the First Team All Conference Team her senior year. During college she ran the Athletic Softball League at Brigham Young University-Idaho. She directed four teams and was named Co-League MVP and was awarded leadership scholarships. After college Duffin was hired …

