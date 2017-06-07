Drug task force executes search warrant in Aberdeen

The Bear River Drug Task Force (BRDTF) executed a search warrant in Aberdeen on Thursday, May 25. The Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team (STAR) assisted with securing the residence to enable investigators to search the premises.

Discovered in the search was a considerable amount of controlled substances, United States currency, paraphernalia, and a firearm, according to a press release from Aberdeen Police Chief Charles Carroll.

The suspect in this investigation, 59-year-old Charles D. Helmick, was not home at the time the search warrant was served. A subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle within the City of Pocatello resulted in the seizure of approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal substances.

On behalf of the citizens of Aberdeen, the Aberdeen Police Department thanked their fellow members of the STAR team for their assistance. …

