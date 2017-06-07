So close, and yet, so far

A year ago around this time I was just getting back into taking online classes at Idaho State University. I had a heart-to-heart with my father/boss at The Power County Press.

“I’ve loved working for you, but I want to pursue a career in teaching,” I said, nervously.

“You know I love you and I’ll support you whatever you decide to do,” replied my father.

That was a year ago, and now I am two classes away and hopefully an interview from becoming a teacher, just like my Grandma Crompton was. I know my parents are happy for me, but I also know it probably wasn’t easy hearing that one of his two favorite boys wasn’t planning on taking over the family business: a family business that has been within the family for over 50 years.

I can also envision my grandmother looking down on me, doing a shimmy dance, and cheering me on in hopes that I can have an impact on as many kids lives as possible. As I am two classes away from graduating, my wife Adriana just started her path to gaining her Masters degree in social work.

The first couple weeks haven’t been the easiest, but she basically made it to the big leagues. Anyone tells you it’s easy, they’re lying or they have never done it before.

For the first part of our marriage, Adriana was still in school, finishing up, while I was just working. Once she graduated, I basically jumped right back in it and now as I am finishing, she is coming back for round two. We both have jobs, but I’m starting to get worried we both might become full-time students for the rest of our lives.

I haven’t written a column since December of last year and I’m getting less and less chances to as I’m approaching the finish line of one race and gearing up for another just after it. I’m going to miss a lot of things about this job. Being able to work with family is truly a blessing. Along with my family are Daniel and Vicki, whom I’ve known long enough that I think I can consider them a part of the family as well. I’m going to miss my Tuesday’s, inserting with my father/boss and delivering the papers later with my mother/boss. I’m going to miss hearing my parents/bosses bicker with each other about irrelevant things and then talk sweet little nothings to each other as if they forgot I was there.

I’m going to miss a lot of it, but I’m filled with excitement with what the future holds. The days are numbered and I’m trying to savour every last day of work here as I prepare to start a new journey that I hope will harvest many of the same memories.