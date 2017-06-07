Father’s Day Fish Derby event scheduled

The American Falls American Legion, along with their associate organizations the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, will host their annual Father’s Day Fish Derby at the American Falls Reservoir on Sunday, June 18, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is one of the groups’ main fundraisers for the year, with the proceeds going towards various programs such as Girls State, Boys State, and the community flag program.

The local veterans groups have hosted the derby for many years, offering cash prizes for the three heaviest rainbow trout caught that day. First place wins $700, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100….

