Anthony R. Collings was born to Jim and June Thompson Collings on June 3, 1960, in Albuquerque, NM. He died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Boise, ID.

Tony graduated from Highland High School in Pocatello and attended the University of Utah. He graduated from Boise State University in 1984 with a degree in accounting. Tony spent a number of years with Count Crane in Sacramento, CA.

His hobbies included billiards, movies, computers, and quoting lines from “Monty Python and The Holy Grail”.

He was preceded in death by: his sister, Tracy; brother, Tom; and both his parents and grandparents, Russ and Myrom Collings, Tommy Thompson and Luell Nelson. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A life celebration will be held at a later date.