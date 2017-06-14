Emilio Ramirez Reyes, 89, of Blackfoot, ID, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 5, 1928 in Maxwell, TX, the son of Herminio and Francisca Ramirez Reyes.

He married Ventura Zamora in Laredo, TX. She preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 1999. Emilio was a member of the Catholic Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, bingo, sports (especially boxing), gardening and being a jokester. He was a hard worker and quite the story teller. He worked in agriculture all of his life, primarily driving his own truck which brought him joy.

He is survived by: sons, Evaristo (Juanita) Jimenez, Luis Manuel Jimenez, Carlos (Epifania) Zamora, Samuel Zamora, Martin Ramon (Ivette) Reyes, Fernando (Juana) Reyes; daughter, Hermelinda Reyes Flores; brothers, Anastacio Reyes and Benjamin Reyes; sisters, Herminia Reyes and Auerlia Reyes; 25 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was held 12 p.m. Monday, June 12, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. The family met with friends and family for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot.

The family thanks Heritage Hospice for their care and support. “May you rest in peace Apa. For the past 17 years Mandy has taken care of you and made sure you had your coffee and eggs in the morning. Now you will join your son, Chacho, and Ama, for breakfast in eternity.” We love you.

