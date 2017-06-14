Aberdeen Daze parade wants everyone to enter a float

The parade that will be held on Aberdeen Daze, Saturday, June 24, is welcoming entrants. The theme of the parade is “Greatest Little Town on Earth.” The parade will begin at 1 p.m. For more information contact Curtis Waltman at 208-250-5781. Everyone is invited to enter a float. All entrants need to be at the high school for lineup at 12 p.m.

The first, second, and third place floats will be announced. No monetary award will be given.

