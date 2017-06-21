Thomas Wayne Nelson

November 29, 1942 – June 11, 2017

Wayne was born to Tommy P. Nelson and Sylvia Myrle Humphreys Nelson in American Falls, and raised in Aberdeen. He moved to Utah in 1974 and married Bonnie Eldredge.

Wayne was hard working and a loving husband, father, grandfather and someone you could always count on. He always supported the ones he loved. He had a passion for business, music, playing his guitars, cars and working on them. He loved his wife, family, friends, playing with and entertaining his children and grandchildren. He strived to continuously make unforgettable memories with his family and friends.

Wayne was an entrepreneur. He started his career in the brokerage industry working for E.F. Hutton. Unsatisfied, he started his own stock brokerage firm,. Soon he progressed to commodities trading with customers like Chevron. He found a passion for log homes after he and his wife built their dream home in Eden. He decided to follow his passion and started his own custom log home construction company, building dream homes for customers from coast to coast.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Tommy, and sister, Deon.

He is survived by his beautiful mother, Sylvia, of 96 years; his two brothers: Michael D. (Marleen) of CA, Robert J. (Wendy) of OR; his wife, Bonnie; their three sons: M. Shawn Heiner of Ogden, B. Scott Heiner of Park City, and Alexander W. (Julia) of AZ; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A “Celebration of Life” was held on Tuesday, June 20 at Holiday Inn Express, Ogden, UT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or vote republican.

