Carmelita Teller

Carmelita Ann Teller, 77, of American Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Power County Nursing Home while holding hands with her husband, William Teller, and her daughter, Patricia Hernandez.

Carmelita was born Dec. 5, 1939 in Utica, NY, to Anthony and Pasqualina Giglio. She grew up in Utica, NY, surrounded by her large Italian family. Carmelita also lived several of her childhood years with her Uncle Danny and Aunt Lena who loved her and took care of her. She later moved to California with her father and mother.

She met William Teller while she was still in high school and he was stationed in the military in California. They married in April of 1958 and moved to Twin Falls, ID, and a few years later they moved to Pocatello, ID, and then later they moved to American Falls, ID. They had three children: Danny, Melissa, and Patricia.

Carmelita was employed at Lamb Weston for 20 years until she retired. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for people and she made friends easily. She enjoyed playing bingo and playing the slot machines.

She spent the past 10 years living with Alzheimer’s, which was really frustrating to her because she was used to always being active and always on the go. As Carmelita’s health declined she moved from her home to Spring Creek Assisted Living for a few years and then to Power County Nursing Home. She received loving care at both places and all of her caregivers fell totally in love with her and they became her extended family. Carmelita was blessed by a wonderful devoted and loyal husband that came each and every night to spend time with her and visit with her even when she could no longer visit back. He was always by her side.

Carmelita is preceded in death by her father and mother, Anthony and Pasqualina Giglio; her two brothers, Anthony and Thomas Giglio; and her son, Danny.

Carmelita is survived by: her loyal and faithful husband, William Teller of American Falls; her daughter, Melissa Reaves of Chubbuck, and her daughter, Patricia (Lonnie) Hernandez of American Falls; her grandchildren, Amanda, Stephanie, Anthony, April, Sara and her two great-grandchildren Jonathan and Natalie.

The Rosary was held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, with a viewing from 8 to 9 p.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church, in American Falls. The Funeral Mass was held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s on Thursday, June 1. Interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.