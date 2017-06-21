A.F. Reservoir boat ramp reopens

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The west boat ramp of the American Falls Reservoir is now open after the Bureau of Reclamation laid a new parking lot.

It was a joint project between the bureau, which manages the reservoir, and Power County, which provides maintenance for the ramp. The parking lot was completely replaced and expanded. The expansion will make the parking lot safer, said Ryan Newman with the bureau.

The new parking lot is just part one. The bureau is planning on replacing the boat ramp when the water recedes enough for a replacement to be possible.

They also need to finish some aspects of the parking lot, like some curbing, Newman said, but they wanted the parking lot and ramp to be accessible by boaters as soon as possible. Some of the arrows that now seem to point in strange directions will make more sense once the curbing is put in, Newman pointed out.

The ramp was expected to be open by Memorial Day. However, when the contractor discovered clay deposits that did not provide a good base for a parking lot, the project was pushed back …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!