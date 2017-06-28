The family of Dale Mounce invites his friends and family to a special memorial service celebrating his life. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Powerhouse Christian Fellowship, located at 2905 Sunbeam Road in American Falls.

A potluck will follow the service. The family asks that those coming bring a dish to share. Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the meal will move inside the church building. If you have any questions or need directions, contact Pastor Curtis Pryor at (208) 226-5998