Bill and Jackie Terry lead Aberdeen Daze parade as grand marshals

Bill and Jackie Terry led the Aberdeen Daze parade as the grand marshals on Saturday, June 24.

Jackie (Palmer) is a lifetime resident of Aberdeen. Bill came to Aberdeen in 1959 when his father ran the lumber yard.

Bill saw Jackie in eighth grade during school and passed her a note asking if she would go out with him. At that point he didn’t know her and she didn’t know him. Bill said for him it was love at first sight. That note started the relationship that lasted through high school and beyond. They were high school sweethearts and graduated in 1966. They planned their wedding and were married Aug. 13, 1966 on Friday, the 13th. Bill says Jackie is the only girl he ever dated. Jackie says that her family, especially her mother, always liked Bill better than her.

Bill worked for his father for 15 years, at Terry Farm and Building Supply. After that, he worked on the farm for Keith and Ray Duffin for four years and then became an agent for Farm Bureau. He has worked with Farm Bureau for 31 years now.

Jackie has worked at various jobs in Aberdeen. She worked at First Security Bank for 30 years, was office manager for Goode Motors in Aberdeen for three years, worked for Dr. Brent Schvaneveldt for four years, Country Kitchen for five years and worked in harvest all of her life. When she had a job she would take vacation so that she could drive truck during harvest. That was her favorite job of all, working on the farm.

Bill and Jackie have four …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!