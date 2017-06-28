Playing golf was cheaper than buying gas for fishing

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

When I was in college I played golf, because with my student ID it was cheaper than gas to go fishing. The golf course at the University of Idaho was pretty forgiving; much like ours in that regard. Forgiving in the fact that if you could hit the ball straight it usually didn’t hit something of value or get lost too often.

If any of you have played the U of I course you will know Pay-and-Save Hill. It’s a long par five with a steep hill off the entire right side. I have little doubt that many of my golf balls are now compost along its length. According to Golf Today, nine times out of ten a slice (curving right) shot is caused because you have a swing that is out-to-inward in trajectory. The clubface meets the ball more to its side, which creates an abnormal spin. A hook in many cases is simply the opposite, a swing that is in-to-out. According to that description I was a slicer; which on the A.F. course would typically be fairly safe. It’s the hookers that get in trouble here along hole #3 on Howard Street, down #4 on Fort Hall Avenue and then down Fairway Drive on hole #6.

My in-laws live on Howard in a small house with a one-car garage. They moved one of their cars to the back yard placing it under a cloth cover so that they could put their everyday vehicle in the garage; the back of it has become dimpled by golf balls. I am not sure how golf balls make it through all the cottonwoods to their property but Don collects dozens of them.

Yesterday I got a call from a home owner on Fairway Drive who had just stopped by the house to pick something up only to come out and find his windshield destroyed. I understand that the golf ball doesn’t always go where we want it to; even the professionals end up in the boonies sometimes. It happens and that is okay.

What I would like to see change among those who play our course is that when an errant ball causes property damage, take the responsibility and contact the property owner with your insurance information so that arrangements can be made to cover any repair that may be needed. I understand that on most courses the possibility of personal property damage is not an issue; however, on ours it is. Many of you may already do it and for that I am very grateful. It is a simple thing and the right thing to do. This same request will be posted in the clubhouse. If you have questions or concerns about it please contact me at city hall.

On a more positive note, the golf course is in great shape and seems to be in pretty much constant use as the summer weather pattern seems to be settling a bit. The youth golf league, free family hours and couples Friday night seem to be taking hold with many; more are welcome.

Last week I wrote about a tennis court meeting that would take place this week. I have scheduled that meeting for Thursday afternoon at 5:30 in the city council chambers. If you have an interest in helping secure the additional needed funding for the completion of the courts, please join us. My thought right now is to have the asphalt laid so that all the gravel base and compaction efforts can be maintained and won’t have to be redone as funds for the tennis/pickle ball surface are raised.

Again, I would welcome your input and help in this effort to bring more opportunities to our community.

Until next week…