Cortez, Fehringer qualify for national championship

by Preston Crompton

Press Staff Writer

Andrew Cortez has had a fairly successful golf career, up to this point, while just signing a letter of intent to play golf at Northwest Nazarene University next year. Cortez competed in the Trusted Choice Big “I” Golf Classic in Boise, Wednesday and Thursday, June 21, and 22 against some of the states best golfers.

“I played really solid golf both days. It was good competition and it came down to the last hole, so that was exciting,” said Cortez.

After the first day, Cortez shot a 69 and was leading by one stroke against Daniel Gaspar from Twin Falls. Going in to the second day, Gaspar put together a 68, while Cortez finished with a 70, missing first place by one stroke. Despite taking second, there are silver linings to all stories. Cortez finished second in the tournament but the top three in the …

