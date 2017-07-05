Francis Clouser

Francis Anna Hiatt Clouser passed away at home at 12:01 a.m., Sunday, June 25, 2017 from congestive heart failure.

Francis was born on Dec. 17, 1924 to Joseph Walter and Ada Velate (Hendricks) Hiatt in Nampa, ID. Francis was the youngest girl of eight children. Francis had five brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Springville, UT, on a small acreage of fruit trees. Francis attended school in Springville and after her junior year in high school she joined the Navy in 1944. She met and married Melvin Arthur Clouser in Tillamook, OR, while she was in the Navy.

Mother was a cook for many years. In high school she worked in a burger cafe then Cook & Baker’s in the Navy. She was always cooking in some café. After we moved to American Falls she worked at the Starlight Café, Lakeview Truck Stop, Melody Lanes and Roger’s Café.

While working at Roger’s Café she slipped on the wet floor and broke her ankle.

She loved to square dance with Dad which they did for many years.

After she retired she sold Artex Fabric Paints for many years. She really enjoyed doing this. She loved country music.

Mother was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Melvin Sr.; both parents; her seven brothers and sisters and their spouses, Loran (Ruth) Hiatt, Melvin (Ruth) Hiatt, Ken (Lea) Hiatt, Vena (Jack) Simmons, Darold (Mary) Hiatt, Dora (James) Mangum, and Zane (Kelly) Hiatt; one son, Melvin, Jr.; granddaughter, Kendra Harris; great-granddaughter, Tambi Barrett; and two sons-in-law, LaVar Harris and Ralph Barrett.

Francis is survived by: daughters, Susan Gaile, Venna LaNae, and KaeAnn Virginia (Larry Annen); and sons, Dan Charles and Jonathan Douglass (Maureen); 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Third and Fourth Ward, 650 Pocatello Ave., in American Falls. Military honors and interment followed the service at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

Francis’ family would like to thank caregivers from Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the loving care she was given over the last years. A special thanks to Nora, Amanda and Gloria. The love and care given was above and beyond. She loved you dearly.

