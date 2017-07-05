Lane will temporarily close over American Falls Dam

The Bureau of Reclamation will temporarily close one of the westbound lanes on Highway 39 over American Falls Dam, beginning Monday, July 10, through Friday, Sept. 1.

Traffic will be restricted to the outermost lane across the dam while crews perform maintenance. This lane closure will be in place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 1.

Wide-load vehicles are prohibited from crossing the dam during the specific work hours. Such vehicles traveling westbound should seek alternate routes or travel outside the posted work hours. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!