Gerald “Jerry” Rice

Gerald Vance Rice “Jerry” 1939~2017 passed away in his home on July 3 in Aberdeen, ID, accompanied by his fiancé Mary Staley after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jerry was born Jan 31, 1939 to Lyle and Evelyn (Dutcher) Rice in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. His family moved to Utah a few years later. Jerry grew up on a farm in Taylorsville, UT. Jerry started in Deverall’s welding shop at the age of 13. He continued as a master welder until retirement from Kennecott after 30 years of service.

He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was an accomplished fixed wing pilot, a scuba diver as well as a mechanic and craftsman. He built many racing and off-road vehicles. He enjoyed being Santa Claus and spent time woodworking and carving. He liked traveling, wintering in Arizona, spending time with family and friends, cooking, attending drag racing and dirt track events. He always had to find the end of any dirt road and he always helped people.

He is survived by: his fiancé, Mary Staley; his sons, Steven and Anthony; his grandchildren, Lance Helston, Ben Miller, Trevor Rice, Shallissa Fellows, and Wyatt and Duke Rice; and his brothers, Vernon and Orvil. He was preceded in death by: son, Kelly; parents, Lyle and Evelyn; and sister, Charlene.

There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church park, 635 S. 4th W., Aberdeen, ID. There will also be a second celebration on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m., 1660 W. 14600 S., Bluffdale, UT. Casual attire preferred. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Aberdeen School District Welding Shop, 318 W. Washington Ave., Aberdeen, ID 83120; P.O. Box 610, Attn: Cody Parks. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.