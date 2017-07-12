Boys’ basketball league continues

The Aberdeen fifth and sixth grade boys’ summer league continues this week. It is not too late for boys to join. The practices/scrimmages are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday night in July. Games are held on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Any and all interested boys are welcome. Playing time is evenly distributed to all boys on the team.

The games are fun and exciting as evidenced by this past Saturday morning’s game, according to Ryan Wahlen. Griffin Knittel made the game winning basket with less than 30 seconds to play. Griffin’s game-winner came on the possession immediately after Stokes Wahlen’s three point basket had given his team their first lead of the game. Noah Pratt iced the game for the white team when he rebounded his own missed free throw and quickly put in a tough running hook shot. The final score ended White team 26, Blue team 23. ….

