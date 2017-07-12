Rockland 4th of July 5K, mile results listed

The Rockland 5k and mile run had plenty of participants the morning of Tuesday, July 4.

“We had a great turnout this year; thanks to all those who came out to participate,” said organizer Tonia Wiese. “Special thanks goes to Kathy Griffin for the shirt design, Rayanna McLean and Tiana Wiese for timing and check-check in, and Stanford Taysom and Caitlin Wiese for the aid station at the halfway point. Start planning for next year as it will be the 10th anniversary of the Rockland 5K and mile run.”

Gavin Garner took first in the mile with a time of 6:53. Also running were Troy Parish-7:58, Corbin Garner-7:58, Trin Wiese-9:08 …

