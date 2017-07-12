Chamber prepares for A.F. Day

The Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this year’s American Falls Day event on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The chamber’s next general meeting is Thursday, July 20, at 12 p.m. at the American Falls Library. A speaker is still to be determined. Lunch is $8. RSVP to Jackie Taylor at 208-226-3203 ext. 180

The 2017 American Falls Day theme is “Summer Fiesta!” There will be a variety of activities, vendors, food and entertainment!

Park vendor booth applications and information is on the front page of the chamber website at www.amfallschamber.com. Complete the application and mail with payment to the chamber ASAP to secure your spot.

Vendors must check-in at the park on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5, with a chamber representative before setup will be allowed. Setups the night before are not allowed. ….

