Power County Commission synopsis of minutes

Published July 19, 2017 in The Power County Press.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for May 8, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:40 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board discussed or heard reports from the Department of Environmental Quality and Southeast Idaho Public Health provided a budget overview and contribution request for support.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. A security service agreement was executed with M2 Security. Legal counsel was directed to research needed building code updates.

Payroll fund adjustments were approved. The Commission decline administrative duties of the Moon Wheeler community Service Award.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 20,040.61

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 5,065.05

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 4,153.54

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 11,821.65

0009 DRUG COURT $ 658.64

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,513.60

0015 ELECTIONS $ 2,073.10

0016 INDIGENT $ 2,606.41

0020 REVALUATION $ 3,393.95

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 6,023.53

0027 WEEDS $ 177.68

0038 WATERWAYS $ 3,527.74

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 24,963.91

Total Amount Paid $ 102,406.33

The following parties were appointed to the public lands committee;

• Kristen Jensen

• Jason Kress

• Martin Hackworth

• Anson Call

• David Bethke

• Bryan Sprague

• Vicky Meadows

• Jim Jeffries

• Troy Neu

An Indigent claim was approved in the amount of $31,732.45.

Commissioner meeting minutes for April 10, 17, and 24, 2017, were approved.

The Commission nominated Jeff and Bobbette Wright as Grand Marshalls for the East Idaho State Fair Parade.

The Board of Equalization granted several application for tax exemption upon the grounds that the applicant was exempt from paying taxes.

Executive Sessions for indigent discussion and legal advice were held.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

The agenda items for Tree removal/sidewalks at the Palmer House and Paps Mountain Site were tabled to May 22, 2017.

Discussion on the exemption application for Community Council of Idaho was tabled to June 12, 2017.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for May 22, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 5:38 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for May 22, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 1:01 pm.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board discussed solar eclipse concerns.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. The ambulance administration and financial reports were approved. Election results from the May 16, 2017, election were canvassed. Certificate of Residency applications for Junior College Tuition assistance were approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 5,539.73

0002 SICK BANK COMPSENSATION $ –

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 3,427.24

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ –

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,375.84

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 15,574.98

0009 DRUG COURT $ 150.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 227.00

0015 ELECTIONS $ 5,211.10

0016 INDIGENT $ 22,814.66

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ –

0020 REVALUATION $ 193.84

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 22,979.21

0024 TORT $ 2,900.00

0027 WEEDS $ 484.04

0038 WATERWAYS $ 56.24

0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ –

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 14,600.99

Total Amount Paid $ 95,861.79

Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement ending April 30, 2017, was accepted.

The Board of Equalization granted several application for tax exemption upon the grounds that the applicant was exempt from paying taxes.

Executive Sessions for indigent discussion and legal advice were held.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Discussion was held to move administration of the flex spending account in house and continued to special meeting on May 26, 2017.

Cemetery water rights and needs were discussed and continued to special meeting on May 26, 2017.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for June 12, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 6:05 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for May 26, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 12:00 pm.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board discussed cemetery water rights and needs.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. Administration of the flex spending account was moved to in house. A bid for removal of trees and sidewalks at 490 Pocatello Avenue was awarded.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Proposed rental date for the 490 Pocatello Avenue was targeted for July 1, 2017.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for June 12, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 2:53 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 12, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:03 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board reviewed applications for the Building Administrator and Administrative Support and directed the Clerk’s Office to schedule interviews. Public Defense services were discussed and Commissioner Lasley was directed to conduct an evaluation on June 19, 2017.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. A bid for siding at 490 Pocatello Avenue was awarded. Commissioner meeting minutes for May 8, 22, and 26, 2017, were approved. Payroll adjustments were approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 224,337.91

0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ 5,841.49

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 2,846.92

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 8,897.95

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 31,769.21

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 20,785.24

0009 DRUG COURT $ 1,505.06

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 32,811.29

0015 ELECTIONS $ 1,062.47

0016 INDIGENT $ 2,451.66

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ 300.00

0020 REVALUATION $ 6,982.77

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 24,322.33

0024 TORT $ 77.00

0027 WEEDS $ 440.25

0038 WATERWAYS $ 1,033.11

0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ –

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 79,130.41

0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ 1,199.50

Total Amount Paid $ 461,854.57

Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $56.99

Partner Plan Agreement between Power County and IdeaCom ECSI for a period of 6/1/2017 – 5/31/2018 in the amount of $6,012.39 was executed.

An Indigent claim was denied, an Indigent claim was approved for specific dates of service.

Power County Fair Board members were appointed and board members and terms are as follows;

Name Term Expires

Edith Kopp January, 2020

Rod Colton January, 2020

Brett Leyshon January, 2019

Lynn Hunter January, 2021

Bill Schroeder January, 2019

Bonnie Anderson January, 2021

Adam Tiechert Ex. Officio

Power County Resolution No. 2017-07, updating the Investment Policy was adopted.

An investment CD with Idaho Central Credit Union in the amount of $250,000 was renewed.

The Board of Equalization granted applications for tax exemption upon the grounds that the applicant was exempt from paying taxes.

Executive Sessions for indigent and personnel discussions were held.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Remote access Agreements with the title companies was discussed and continued to July 24, 2017, to allow discussion with other District 5 counties.

Continued discussion of the exemption application filed by Community Council of Idaho was presented and the matter continued to allow the agency time to seek assistance from the USDA.

Cemetery water rights and needs were discussed and legal counsel directed to review status of reinstatement of county water rights and lease availability.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for June 26, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 5:16 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 26, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:03 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Joint discussion between Oneida County and Power County regarding future housing opportunities for Oneida County inmates.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. Reciprocal Fire Fighting Assistance Agreement was discussed and tabled to a later date to allow all parties ample time to review and advise the Commission. The ambulance administration and financial reports were approved. The Board approved the purchase of power cots and chairs for the ambulance service. A Certificate of Residency application for junior college tuition assistance was approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 6,469.86

0002 SICK BANK COMPSENSATION $ –

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 775.51

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,695.18

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ –

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 36,249.35

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 10,326.42

0009 DRUG COURT $ –

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 63.69

0015 ELECTIONS $ 741.83

0016 INDIGENT $ 35,502.66

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ –

0020 REVALUATION $ 71.22

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 11,327.31

0024 TORT $ –

0027 WEEDS $ 595.96

0038 WATERWAYS $ 390.98

0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ 381.52

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 26,198.00

0050 BOND-WATER RIGHTS $ 450.00

Total Amount Paid $ 132,239.49

Separation medical coverage was approved for a retired employee.

Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement ending May 31, 2017 was accepted. Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $19,926.67. Landfill fees were cancelled in the amount of $65.00.

A bid for acquisition of a forklift in the amount of $8,000.00 was approved.

Motion made on June 20, 2017, to approve Indigent claim 2015-25 was rescinded and the claim was denied as services.

Commissioner meeting minutes for June 12, 2017, were approved.

Executive Session for indigent discussion was held.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Sick leave bank policy updates were discussed and continued to July 10, 2017. The City of American Falls presented a proposal to raise the dispatch services agreement fees over the next six (6) years to reach a gross contract of $61,815.00 by 2023. The Commission took the matter under advisement and will report back to the City.

Cemetery water rights and needs were discussed.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for July 10, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 6:05 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 27-28, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting on June 27, 2017, convened at 9:03 am. The Agenda was approved. Clerk Sprague reported at all Board of Equalization appeals have been scheduled for July 29, 2017. The Commission considered budget requests presented by the Assessor, Advocate Program, Treasurer, Indigent services, Ambulance, Sick Leave Bank, Drug Court, Weeds, and the Coroner.

Computer Arts Inc. appeared to present new fiscal year budget impact projections for services and discussion was opened to all county users.

The meeting adjourned at 5:32 pm

Meeting on June 28, 2017, convened at 9:03 am. The Agenda was approved. Clerk Sprague reported there were a large number of parcel appeals filed by 9 applicants for consideration before the Board of Equalization. The board outlined hearing procedures and developed an outline for use by the applicants at the hearings scheduled for July 29, 2017. The Commission considered budget requests presented by the Historical Society, Landfill, Juvenile Justice, Airport, Veterans Service Officer, GemPlan, Fair Board, Sheriff, Search & Rescue, Waterways.

Budget discussion for all funds controlled by the elected clerk will be discussed within the budget workshops.

The meeting adjourned at 4:50 pm

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 29, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting on June 29, 2017, convened at 9:02 am. The Agenda was approved. Clerk Sprague reported at all Board of Equalization appeals have been scheduled for July 29, 2017. The Commission considered budget requests presented by the Public Defender and Juvenile Justice.

The Board of equalization considered testimony and evidence presented on several appeal applications and upon consideration of said testimony, the Board affirmed the valuation assessed by the Power County Assessor. Applicants were advised that they would have thirty (30) days to appeal the decisions.

An Executive session to receive legal advice was held.

The meeting adjourned at 6:15 pm

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for June 30, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting on June 30, 2017, convened at 8:27 am. The Agenda was approved.

An Executive session to conduct personnel interviews was held.

The meeting adjourned at 12:20 pm

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 6, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting on July 6, 2017, convened at 1:01 pm. The Agenda was approved and the Commission approved the Power County Sheriff to apply for grant funding to assist with personnel shortages on the condition that, if granted to not draw down any funds without written collaboration agreements to participate for four (4) years from the schools.

The meeting adjourned at 2:39 pm

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for July 10, 2017

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:07 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

The Board considered budget requests submitted by the Prosecutor, AF Youth Center, and Senior Center. Further information regarding impacts to the landfill budget were presented.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was approved. Senior Center Grant contracts were executed. A tetrahedron at the airport was declared as surplus property. Certificate of Residency applications for junior college tuition assistance were granted. Payroll changes were approved. Bids to replace the driveway and installation of sprinkler system at 490 Pocatello Avennue were awarded.

Alcohol licenses were approved for Rock Bottom Bar, Jacksons #70, Mr Petrol’s Pantry, Idaho Unlimited, Dr Unks Pour House, Ken’s Food Market, Tres Hermanos, M & J Brothers Inc, Willow Bay Café, and City of American Falls Golf Course.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 21,953.09

0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ –

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,731.43

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 3,490.55

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 13,071.87

0009 DRUG COURT $ 493.70

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 120.00

0015 ELECTIONS $ 113.33

0016 INDIGENT $ 11,199.02

0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ –

0020 REVALUATION $ 57.72

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 8,748.05

0024 TORT $ –

0027 WEEDS $ 9,941.97

0038 WATERWAYS $ 128.98

0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ –

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 16,584.87

0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ 160,782.50

Total Amount Paid $ 265,804.00

An Indigent claim was denied, and an Indigent claim was approved for specific dates of service.

Commissioner meeting minutes for June 26, 2017, were approved.

Executive sessions for legal advice and indigent discussions were held.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Access agreement for Paps Mountain and cemetery water needs were discussed.

Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for July 24, 2017.

Meeting adjourned at 5:28 pm.