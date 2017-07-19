Boys’ basketball league results in another exciting game finale

Last Saturday morning’s game was another barn burner as Canon Foster and Gage Driscoll led their “White” team to a double overtime victory over a well-balanced “Dark” team, 49-44. The “Dark” team fought back from a 14 point third quarter deficit on the strength of offensive execution and balanced scoring, finally taking the lead with 30 seconds to go in regulation on a Dalton Vaughn 15 foot jump shot. However, a Gage Driscoll baseline floater tied the game at the end of regulation and sent the game into overtime. Neither team could gain an advantage during a hotly contested first overtime period forcing a second extra session. In the second overtime period, Canon Foster put the game out of reach …

