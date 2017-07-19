City will pay more for Power County dispatch services

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The City of American Falls has negotiated a new dispatch contract with Power County.

Both entities have their separate police forces, but they share the same dispatchers, which are hired by Power County. Power County spends about $400,000 in wages and benefits for the dispatchers, said Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries. The county employs six dispatchers.

According to the minutes of the Power County Commissioners, American Falls pays $53,500 of that amount. Under the new contract, that amount will rise to about $61,850 over six years. For the first three years, the amount will increase $1,750 per year; after that, the amount will increase two percent per year. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!