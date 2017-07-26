Aberdeen school board reorganizes, new trustees take oath of office

The Aberdeen School District board of trustees met one week early this week on Wednesday, July 12, for their annual meeting. Present at the meeting were Herb Bohrer, Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder and Mike Shackelford. At the annual meeting new board members receive and take the oath of office and the board is reorganized. The trustees that took the oath of office were Herb Bohrer, trustee of zone 1 and Mike Shackelford, trustee of zone 4. The oath was administered by board clerk David Burke.

Herb Bohrer was nominated and elected to serve as chairman for another year. Elaine Blik was elected as vice chairman, Lowder was elected as clerk and Shackelford was elected as board treasurer. These positions will be held for one year.

Patron input

Joe Reams with Construction Services, Inc. gave an update on the construction project. Costs are coming in as budgeted and the contingency fund has not been used. The interest income on the construction funds is higher than anticipated which benefits the school district. The project schedule is on track, but being further along would be better, he said. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!