Koompin wins champ flight at golf invitational

Brianna Koompin is used to seeing her name at the top of leader boards at American Falls Golf Course. She has won more than her share, but this way it finished just a little differently.

Koompin did shoot a 76 on Wednesday, July 19, to win the gross title for the championship flight for the American Falls Ladies Golf Invitational Tournament. But she didn’t shoot the best score.

Hillary Eskelson, playing from the first flight, actually beat Koompin by one, shooting a 75 for first place gross in that flight.

The tournament drew a lot of attraction, despite relatively high temperatures, with 44 participants.

Besides Koompin, other gross winners in the championship flight were Chelsea Ruga, second at 84 and Annie Davis, third at 85. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!