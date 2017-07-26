Council sorts out marina maintenance

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council agreed to let Tamby Gilley, concessioner of the city-owned Willow Bay Marina campground, pay a little less for the months of July, August and September in exchange for doing some work on her own that normally can be done by city employees.

Instead of paying 27 percent in proceeds to the city, Gilley will pay 25 percent for those three months. Gilley talked with the council about the changes at its meeting Wednesday, July 19.

If the concessioner performs a list of duties, they can pay less to the city, the contract between the concessioner and the city states. The duties include items like blowing out the sprinklers or taking care of trees. Gilley will not perform all the items on the list, but enough that the city council felt to reduce the amount for the three months. The only item on the list that Gilley did not want to perform was winterizing the bathrooms.

Exactly what are the duties of the city and the duties of the concessioner will be worked out before the contract is renegotiated in September, said Mayor Marc Beitia in the meeting. That way, they can reduce the amount paid to the city more accurately, he said.

Most of the list of duties are done in the fall, and the city completed last year under last year’s contract. But this year, Gilley said she wants to provide the services herself, and guarantee high quality. For example, trees on the property need a professional arborist for shaping and care, Gilley said. …

