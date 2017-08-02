Alice Mayer

Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Alice Jean Burr Mayer of American Falls, ID, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Alice was born Feb. 5, 1944 to Ralph and Jean Burr in Ketchum, ID. Growing up she enjoyed skiing and ice skating. She became a member of The Daughters of Rebekah as a teen and would have received her 60 year jewel this year.

She married Ronald Lee Mayer on Oct. 23, 1965 in American Falls and they have enjoyed the last 52 years together.

Throughout the years she enjoyed going to and showing many dogs at the dog shows in the western U.S. She also enjoyed etching glass and making beautiful pieces. Mom loved serving the St. John Episcopal Church and served as Junior Warden. Alice was a guru of Basset Hounds. She was the oldest member of the Pocatello Kennel Club and served in numerous positions as well as taught 4-H obedience classes.

Alice is survived by: her husband; sons, John (Alyceson), and Ron Junior (Jessyca); granddaughters, Ayla, and Ariana; brothers, Orval “Butch” Burr and Roy Burr; nieces and “family” friends. Alice is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held at the Falls View Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the team at Heritage Hospice, especially Mary and Marion, for their amazing care they gave Mom. Also, a special Thank You to Terry Workman, Mom’s “half-sister”.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society on Mom’s behalf. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.