Julie Zacharias, 79

Julie Benita Zacharias, 79, died peacefully on Saturday, July 22, 2017, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Julie was born Dec. 21, 1937, in American Falls, ID, the daughter of Francisco and Dionisia Aguirre.

Julie graduated from American Falls High School in 1955. She attended Idaho State University, where she received her associate’s degree in business.

On Sept. 15, 1961, Julie married Ray Zacharias; they moved to The Dalles, OR, for Ray’s job on the railroad. After a short time, they moved back to American Falls to be closer to family. Julie worked at First Security Bank, IB&T and at Harms Memorial Hospital. In 1982 she began working at Power County Courthouse. In 1991 Julie was elected Power County Treasurer, where she worked until 1999 when she retired.

In addition to raising their two children, Dena and Shawna, she also enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, reading and walking with friends. Julie’s entire world was her family and friends. Her house was always open for anyone to visit. Coffee and treats were always available.

Julie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Julie is survived by: her brother, Phil, and his wife, Arlene Aguirre; daughters, Dena (Joe) Blaker, Aberdeen, ID, and Shawna Zacharias, American Falls; grandchildren, Kailee (Jason) Bailey, Brandon Pankratz, Alyssa Buffi, Rylee Buffi, Dalton Buffi; one soon to be great-granddaughter, Piper Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by: her husband, Ray Zacharias; infant child, Linda Zacharias; her parents, Francisco and Dionisia Aguirre; brothers, Fred Aguirre, Leo Aguirre, Johnny Aguirre, Abe Aguirre; sisters, Isabal Richardson, Irene Ytuarte, Helen Uruburu,

A special thank you to Julie’s close friends and nurses at Spring Creek Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice. Your kindness and care was exceptional and greatly appreciated.

Julie was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed and has touched the lives of so many around her.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family and friends at the American Falls Falls View Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the charity of your choice. Pastor Susan Westland will be officiating.

