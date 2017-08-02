Test drive a car Aug. 12 in Aberdeen to raise money for boys’ basketball team

Courtesy Ford Lincoln is bringing Lincoln’s Driven to Give program to the Aberdeen community in an effort to raise money for the Aberdeen High School boys’ basketball. For every person who takes the wheel and test-drives an eligible Lincoln vehicle at Aberdeen High School on Saturday, Aug. 12, Lincoln will donate $20 to Aberdeen High School boys’ basketball. For every second test-drive in the 2017 Lincoln Continental, Lincoln will donate an additional $20.

In the past, the funding for the team has come primarily from hosting a basketball tournament in the summer. This summer due to construction in both the Middle School and High School, the tournament had to be cancelled. This event is a great way to earn the money that tournament would have generated. It is a fun and easy way for the community to help at no cost. The funds will be used to help pay for the athletes to attend camps next summer.

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature vehicles from the 2017 Lincoln lineup. Dealership staff on site will be able to assist with all vehicles and provide additional information about each vehicle available for test-drive. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license. There is a limit of one driver per household. If you would like more information, please contact Joe or Erika Ingersoll, 397-7074. …

