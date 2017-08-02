Queen contest’s mission is to bring rodeo back

When the Power County Rodeo Queen contest begins anew at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, its mission to bring rodeo back to American Falls will be underway.

The contest will be held at Edgewood Spring Creek Manor in American Falls. Girls will be doing the speech, modeling and interviews there as a community service for the residents to enjoy. The young women will be competing at four different levels, each based …

