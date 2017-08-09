Rebecca Ann “Becky” Miller, 37, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Rebecca was born March 16, 1980, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to Alan Noel Miller and Susan Dexter Chaney Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Arizona and Wisconsin and graduated from Brookfield East High School in Brookfield, Wisconsin, in 1999. In 2000, she attended Waukesha Technical Community College in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Rebecca was a talented crafter and enjoyed making jewelry. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Rebecca is survived by: her parents, Alan and Susan Miller of Idaho Falls; sister, Rachel Lynette (Eric) Rupp of San Tan Valley, AZ; brothers, Phillip Noel (Mariah) Miller of Nampa, ID, Paul Jacob (Noami) Miller of San Tan Valley, AZ, Peter Charles Miller of Idaho Falls, and Patrick Alan Miller of New Berlin, WI; sister, Robin Elizabeth Miller of Provo, UT; and grandparents, Lora Lee and Joseph Smuin of American Falls, ID.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Wesley and Grace Carolyn Chaney, and grandfather, Robert Earl Miller.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Idaho Falls LDS Osgood Ward, 7940 North 35th West, with Bishop Jeff Danielson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.