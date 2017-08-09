Junior Tubbs was born Aug. 7,1926 in Malad, ID, to William Albert Tubbs and Mary Kathrine Johnson. He returned to our Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, three days before his 91st birthday, at Portneuf Medical Center.

He was raised in Holbrook, ID. He married the love of his life, Elona Millie Taysom, on March 27, 1950. They raised four daughters, Debra (Dale) Cooper, Deanna (Shaun) Childers, Lawana (Gary) Coppock and Linette Tubbs. He has five grandchildren, Jason (Chassiddy) Coppock, Jerad (Laura) Childers, Jeremy Rasch, Darcy Cooper, Paul Cooper; seven great-grandchildren, Draycen Cooper, Justin (Shae) Childers, Cody Kennedy, Dawson Warner, Chloe Childers and Aspen Childers; and one great-great-grandson, Jayden Childers.

Junior was one of 11 children: Alta Tubbs, Letha (Archie) Neal, Ireta (Cleve) Moon, Golda (Howard) Misenhimer, Verl (Ann) Tubbs, Orvil (Rosealine) Tubbs, Earl (Betty) Tubbs, Dean (Carma) Tubbs, Ardella (Ardell) Byington and Hazel (Dell) Hansen. He is survived by sister Hazel Hansen and sister-in-law Rosaline Tubbs.

They made their home in American Falls, ID, since 1964. He farmed most of his life and was a hard worker who greatly enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He loved horses and enjoyed riding. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandkids.

Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls. Graveside service and internment at Neeley Cemetery followed at 11:30. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.