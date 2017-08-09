Student accused of causing accident flees United States

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

An international student attending Idaho State University who was accused of causing a car accident with an American Falls resident appears to have fled the country.

Nasar Al-Enzy, from Kuwait, started heading the wrong way on the Interstate 86 on March 21, 2016, in the early morning hours. As he was turning around to head the right direction, he was hit by Neil McGraw of American Falls, who was on his way to work. Al-Enzy was arrested for driving under the influence and put under a $50,000 bond. McGraw suffered significant injuries to his leg and arm.

The bond was posted by the Kuwaiti consulate. Al-Enzy attended the first couple of hearings as his case headed…

