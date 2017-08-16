CLARA ELIZABETH KNUDSEN

August 14, 1918 – August 3, 2017

Clara Elizabeth Christiansen Knudsen, 98, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Clara was born Aug. 14, 1918 in American Falls, ID, to John Jack Christiansen and Mary Margaret Henkes. She was raised in American Falls and Rupert, ID. In 1933, at the age of 15 while living in Rupert, she lost her dad and her only brother, Joe, a year later in 1934. Clara and her mother moved back to American Falls and she graduated from American Falls High School in 1936.

On Dec. 7, 1936, she married Robert W. Knudsen. They lived in Aberdeen and raised six children: Bobby, Barbara, Margaret, Karyl, and the twins, Bill and Tina. She will always be remembered as a wonderful, loving, and beautiful mother.

Clara was an excellent cook, seamstress, hard-working mother, and she lived her life for her family. She loved to travel the world and shared it with her family. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and loved her Catholic faith.

Clara and Bob moved to Pocatello, ID, in 1993. Clara’s husband, Bob, and daughter, Barbara (Tudy), passed away in 1996 and left a void in our lives. Clara spent a lot of time in Boise with Karyl’s family and Bill. In 2001, she moved to Boise and lived with Bill.

Clara is survived by: her children, Bob Knudsen of American Falls; Margaret (Rick) Farnsworth of Eagle; Karyl Klein of Eagle; Bill Knudsen of Eagle; Tina (Chris) Frost of Pocatello. She is survived by ten grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Bob; her daughter, Barbara (Tudy); and daughter-in-law, Sharon. Clara was inspiring in so many ways to everyone blessed enough to know her and she will be greatly missed.

The family request in lieu of flowers a memorial be donated to the Salvation Army or the Catholic Charities of Idaho.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Family received friends prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. She was buried next to her husband at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.