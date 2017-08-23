Margaret Anderson

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, Margaret Ann Anderson went home to be with her Heavenly Father after a two year courageous battle following a brain aneurysm.

Marge was born on July 8, 1946 to Nolbert and Lucy Jasso. She was one of seven children. On March 11, 1965, she married Jerald Anderson and they were blessed with three children: Shan Anderson, Chelle Anderson and Kimberly (Lane) Lankford. She has six grandchildren, Jenna Anderson, Fernando Martinez, Laura (Brent) Wolter, Bryan, Logan, and Whitney Lankford, and seven great-grandchildren, Ronan Wolter, Paisley Martinez, Alex, Charlotte, Niko, Dylan and Angela Wolter.

Marge was loved by everyone who knew her. She was dedicated to caring for others and serving in her church.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Vince and her sister Carol.

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at American Falls Community Church on Bennett Avenue in American Falls at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. A viewing will also be held on Friday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Power County Nursing Home. The loving care they provided for our momma as well as our family was deeply appreciated. We would also like to thank Dr. Garrett Seibold for the excellent care he gave momma in addition to the support he provided for us family members.