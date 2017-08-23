Tedina Valdene Vadnais Mains, 56

Tedina Vadnais Mains, 56, of Blackfoot, ID, formerly of Hamer, ID, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was under the care of daughter in-law Vanessa Mains (A Better Life Homecare) and many amazing nurses at Encompass Home Health and Hospice.

Tedina was born Feb. 19, 1961 in Idaho Falls, ID, the daughter of Theodore Lawrence Vadnais and Clysta Madge Young.

Tedina graduated from West Jefferson High School, Terreton, ID, in 1979 and received her nursing degree from Idaho State University shortly after. During her career, she worked for area doctors, but her real love was being a nurse to many elderly patients in need and being support for their families. This took her especially into the rural areas around her hometown of Hamer. They would only want Tedina as their nurse. On Nov. 21, 1985, she married Bill Mains. They later separated.

Tedina was known for her kind and compassionate heart, sense of humor, contagious laugh, and loyalty and friendship to her family and many friends.

Her hobbies included spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren Baylie and Kaleb and their numerous activities, cooking, making jewelry, and camping.

She is survived by: her daughter, Clyst Mains (Michael Robinson) of Monroeville, PA; son, LT Mains (Vanessa) of Blackfoot; and two grandchildren, Baylie and Kaleb Mains.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Ted and Clysta Vadnais; brothers, Marty and Marvin; grandparents, Lawrence and Velva Young, and Alfred and Laverne Vadnais.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Ching House, 1696 Camas Meadows Rd., Kilgore, ID (near store). A short program at 1 p.m. and a pot luck luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted by Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, or any Bank of Commerce branch in C/O Tedina Vadnais Mains to help with funeral expenses.

