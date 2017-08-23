Madge Pierce Little was born April 2, 1917 in Salem, UT, the first child of Isaac Thomas Pierce and Susan LaVera Measom. Shortly after her birth her father bought a farm in Aberdeen, ID, which was being put under irrigation by the Aberdeen Springfield Canal Company.

She grew up in Aberdeen along with two brothers and four sisters. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1934 and that same year enrolled at Albion State Normal School where she received her teaching certificate. Her first job was in a four-room school in the View School District (part of the Burley district) where she taught three years. After that she was called on a mission to the Northern States Mission headquartered in Chicago.

Upon returning home she got a job teaching at the Roosevelt School in Pocatello. While there she met Ward Wayne Little and they were married June 30, 1942 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. In 1946 they purchased a farm in Aberdeen and made that their home.

Madge taught first grade in Aberdeen for five years. She also was the elementary music teacher for 11 years. She was active in the Idaho Education Association and served on the state PR&R committee and was president of the Aberdeen Education Association. She was a negotiator for the Aberdeen district. She later attended ISU where she received her BA degree in English and music.

She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Relief Society President, Stake Music Chairman, Choir Director, Ward Organist and others.

In 1985 she and her husband served a mission to Micronesia-Guam for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later she served four other missions with her husband including, Indiana-Indianapolis; Philippines Naga; Washington, Tacoma and Utah, Temple Square.

Following her husband’s death, March 7, 2006, she moved to a condo in Salt Lake City, UT.

She is survived by: three sons, Ward Lou and Annette, West Valley, UT; Tod Wayne and Kelly of Aberdeen; and Anthony and Melanie Norton of Blackfoot; and 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by: her husband; her parents; one son, Rock Isaac; two brothers, Isaac Delos Pierce and Scott Thomas Pierce; and three sisters, Alene Taylor, Fay Huls, and Eleanor Norton.

The visitation was at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen 1st Ward, Aberdeen, ID. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. at the church.

The family expresses their gratitude for all the fine care that was given by the people of the Willows Assisted Living, and Access Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.