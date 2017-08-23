Aberdeen community harvest dinner will be Aug. 26

The seventh annual Aberdeen Community Harvest Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Chapel Community Park in Aberdeen. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy a great meal and fellowship with their friends and neighbors. There will be an opportunity to give to a special project benefiting the residents of the Aberdeen community. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!