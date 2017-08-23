Lady Beavers open season with a rout

by Preston Crompton

Press Staff Writer

Sports are back in season with American Falls High School. Opening the year, the American Falls Girls’ varsity soccer team battled Minico Friday, Aug. 18, in what turned out to be a rude awakening for Minico.

The Lady Beavers came out hot and didn’t cool down, winning the game 9-0. In a game with stellar offense and stout defense, head coach Mario Torres wasn’t completely satisfied. …

