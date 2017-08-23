Power County eyes bigger budget

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Power County will discuss a budget, that at about $12.5 million, is roughly half a million dollars more than past years’ budgets. The budget hearing for the county is on Monday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m., in the county commissioners chambers at the courthouse. Anyone is welcome to come comment on the budget.

The major difference for the higher budget comes from water rights bought by the county with a bond, said Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague. The county will start making payments on the water bond this year.

“It’s looking like a big hike on our budget, but it’s only the beginning of the bond,” she said.

The county did not know that the bank financing the bond requires the county start with a full year’s worth of payments saved up. The county had not budgeted for that extra savings. She is negotiating with the bank to show that the water is making money and so savings will increase faster than expected in the bond account.

The plan is to save the money coming in from the lease of the water rights for 10 years. At that point, the county can renegotiate the bond and get it paid off quicker, she said. …

