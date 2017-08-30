Lane William Tomlinson, age 56, of Eureka, CA, passed away at home Saturday, July 29, 2017. Lane was born in Pocatello, ID, March 11, 1961 to Carolyn Welch Tomlinson and Keith Tomlinson. Carolyn married Jerome Soehnlein in 1969 and in 1974 he adopted Lane.

Lane attended school in Shelton, WA, and he participated in their ROTC program. In 1980 he graduated from Arcata, CA. After graduation Lane traveled the United States doing odd jobs and making many friends. The last few years he worked as a daytime manager at Eureka Rescue Mission.

He is survived by his mother and father of Roseburg, OR. Also two brothers, Shawn Tomlinson and Jason Soehnlein, one half sister Jodie Tomlinson and one half brother Troy Tomlinson, and numerous relatives in Eureka and Aberdeen.

A memorial service was held in the Calvary Chapel at Eureka on Aug. 19. An additional memorial will be held in Aberdeen. The date and time will be announced later.