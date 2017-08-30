Arts Council presents fundraiser to trustees

Aberdeen Arts Council president Julie Millett presented a fundraiser idea to the Aberdeen School District School Board at their meeting held Thursday, Aug. 24. Present at the meeting were Todd Lowder, Elaine Blik and Mike Shackelford.

Millett said the Aberdeen Arts Council wants to raise the money and purchase a grand piano and donate it to the school for the auditorium because the grand piano in the band room can’t be moved over to the auditorium when things are taking place there and then back to the band room for things taking place there.

The Arts Council suggested selling seats in the auditorium. That doesn’t mean that one person would own the seats and be able to sit there every time. It means that their name would be placed on a plaque and possibly a nameplate put on the seat as a recognition for their donation to the Arts Council.

Millett, along with other Arts Council representatives Wayne Millett, Ginger Gugelman, Amber Tilley and Vicki Gamble, said this has been a very successful fundraiser for other places, but it doesn’t mean that the person owns that seat. It is just a form of recognition for their donation. Not all of the details have been determined, like how much per seat, but the Arts Council wanted to get the school board’s permission to possibly put the nameplates on the seats. …

