P.C. creates herd district board

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Power County created herd districts – areas that govern the range of livestock – a long time ago, in the early 1900s. But what the county did not create, at least for as long as most county officials can remember, is a herd district board that decides just what can and cannot be done in a herd district.

County officials rectified that situation recently by appointing a herd district board. The new board is set to meet every fourth Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Power County commissioner’s chambers at the Power County courthouse.

As a general rule, Idaho is open range, explained deputy prosecutor Anson Call. This means that livestock can roam freely, and it is a landowners responsibility to keep them off of their land. However, in a herd district, the opposite is true: livestock owners must keep their animals contained. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!