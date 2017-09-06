Jill Colette Geoghegan passed away Aug. 11, 2017 peacefully at her residence in Greybull, Wyoming. Jill was born June 6, 1958 in American Falls, Idaho to Walter D. Aldous and Joan A. Duffin. She was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1966.

Jill attended schools in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. She loved camping, the outdoors and animals, which included her beloved dog Gomer. She worked as a construction supervisor for nine years in Greybull, Cody and Basin, Wyoming.

Jill was married to Steve Geoghegan for 12 years. She was preceded in death by her sister Katherine Joan Aldous, and her beloved husband Steve Geoghegan.

Jill loved her family very much, had a great sense of humor and a smile that melted your heart. She is survived by her father Walter D. Aldous, mother Joan A. Duffin, four brothers, Corrie Aldous, Jerry Aldous, Teddy Line and Shawn Line and sister Cami Jo Watt.

Funeral services will be held Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in Lehi, UT in the LDS 10th Ward. Jill will be buried in the cemetery in Aberdeen.

The family expresses appreciation for the love, concern and acts of service during this difficult time.