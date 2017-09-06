A.F. girls’ soccer wins one, loses one

After a tough game against Marsh Valley on Thursday, Aug. 31, American Falls lost 2-0.

But the girls’ hard work paid off in their match against Malad on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The final score was 5-2.

Coach Mario Torres said the game went very well. It was their most complete game of the season because of their combined efforts and willingness to apply what they had learned in practice. …

