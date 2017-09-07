Kid’s Club starts this week

The Willow Bay Baptist Church will be resuming Kid’s Club on Wednesday, Sep. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The club will offer dinner for children ages four through sixth grade. Youth groups for grades seven through twelve will take place at the same time.

The children will enjoy a new, fast-paced video series providing solid Biblical teaching, engaging worship, group games, take-home resources and Bible memorization.

The church’s bus is available to pick up and drop off kids. If there are questions about transportation or assisting the Kid’s Club, call 208-221-7310.