Steven Ralph Campbell, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1946 in American Falls, ID, son of Wallace and Lellah Brown Campbell. He attended school in American Falls, Burley and Las Vegas, NV. He also attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID.

Stephen served our country in the U.S. Army in Germany. While deployed, he took a one-month furlough from the military and returned to the United States to marry Patricia Barrett on Oct. 13, 1967 in American Falls. Together they had four sons; Stephen, Timothy, Jeremy and Brett.

Stephen worked as a superintendent in commercial high-rise construction in Las Vegas, NV, and Portland, OR. He later entered and worked in the computer technology field.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William, John and Robert.

He is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Patricia Campbell, Pocatello, ID; four sons, Stephen Campbell, Las Vegas, NV, Timothy Campbell, Wilsonville, OR, Jeremy (Audrina) Campbell, Bend, OR, and Brett Campbell, Portland, OR; two sisters, Linda Smithers, Salt Lake City, UT, Debi Adams, St. George, UT; and five grandchildren, Lexi, Tyler, Stephen, Ryenne, and Maxwell.

He will be missed.

Military Honors and a brief memorial were held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

Condolences may be made online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com.